Image copyright Family Image caption Joe Nickless was described by his family as "an absolute delight"

A man was walking home on the side of a dual carriageway when he was hit by a van and killed, an inquest has heard.

Joe Nickless, 23, was walking home from the pub when he was hit at the side of the A30 near Radnor in Cornwall in May 2018.

The driver of the van did not call the police for an hour after the incident the inquest in Truro heard.

Mr Nickless died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.

Mr Nickless had been drinking in Redruth on the afternoon of Friday 18 May and continued during the evening after going to the cinema.

He left the Miners Arms later than 23:00 and decided to walk 11 miles home to Perranporth, the inquest heard.

At about 00:20 a VW Caddy van hit Mr Nickless, and threw him into the undergrowth.

'Happy person'

The van was driven by Sam Macklin who who did not call the police until 01:16, from the Carland Cross roundabout 11 miles away.

The court heard how he had since pleaded guilty to fleeing the scene of the accident.

A police dog found the body of Mr Nickless in undergrowth behind the safety barrier at the side of the road.

Acting Senior Coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox said: "Joe was walking along the side of the A30 at the time he was struck. I do not consider this to be a sensible route for him to have taken.

"His dark clothing made him inconspicuous to others, he was under the influence of alcohol and I accept there was patchy fog".

Mr Nickless' family described him as a "polite, engaging and genuinely happy person" who was an "absolute delight to be around".