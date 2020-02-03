Image copyright Google Image caption A 20-year-old woman died at the scene at Winnards Perch

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a woman who was killed in a crash.

The crash, which involved a yellow Peugeot 205 and a black Mercedes Estate, happened on the B3274 in Cornwall at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

The 20-year-old woman died at the scene at Winnards Perch near St Columb, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A 23-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Another person involved in the crash was treated in hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.