Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Damien Bendelow's grandmother said he was a "lovely, cheerful young lad"

A man is due to appear in court after being charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed.

Carl Smythe, aged 45, of Varley Lane, Liskeard, Cornwall, has been charged over the killing of Damien Bendelow.

Police were called to Fairpark Road in Liskeard at about 00:45 GMT on Sunday after Mr Bendelow, from Liskeard, had been stabbed. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Smythe has also been charged with four counts of common assault.

Police said he had been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.