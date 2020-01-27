Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Damien Bendelow's grandmother said he was a "lovely, cheerful young lad"

A man who died after being stabbed has been named as Damien Bendelow.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the attack in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard, Cornwall, at about 00:45 GMT on Sunday.

The victim's grandmother, Elaine Bendelow, said he was "a lovely, cheerful young lad who didn't deserve to have his life ended before it had even started".

Mr Bendelow, 20, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Devon but later died.

Insp Steve Hambly, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said inquiries were continuing and a 45-year-old suspect remained in police custody.

"The family of Damien at this time are not ready to issue a tribute, and have asked that they are given the space they need to come to terms with their loss," he added.