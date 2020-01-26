Man dies after assault in Liskeard town centre
- 26 January 2020
A man in his 20s has died after being assaulted in a town centre in Cornwall.
The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after being attacked at about 01:45 GMT in Fairpark Road in Liskeard.
He died in hospital from his injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's family had been told but formal identification had not taken place.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.