Image copyright Nilfanion/Creative Commons Image caption The recruit was recovered from the sea at Tregantle beach in Cornwall

A Royal Marine recruit is in a life-threatening condition following a training exercise on a beach in Cornwall.

A group had been practising an assault from a landing craft on Tregantle beach near Plymouth when a man got into difficulty in the water.

South Western Ambulance Service said it was alerted at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday after "a person had gone underwater".

The recruit, who had been in full kit, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a member of the Royal Marines in Plymouth.

"The next of kin have been informed and we ask for privacy for the family. The incident is currently under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service said it "was called on Tuesday at 22:01 about an incident at Tregantle beach, Cornwall".

He added: "The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident.

"They treated a male patient at the scene and he was conveyed by air ambulance for further care."