Cornwall College Saltash said recent funding increases do "not go far enough"

A college which has served students for 35 years is set to close due to funding issues.

Cornwall College Saltash provides post-16 vocational education and training for students from South East Cornwall and Plymouth.

It said the decision to close was caused by "reduced funding for post-16 learners in colleges which has shrunk by 30% over the last 10 years".

The college will shut its doors for good in July.

In a statement, a college spokesperson said all learners will be able to complete this year of education as planned.

They added: "The recent increase in funding for learners aged 16-18, while welcome, does not go far enough in covering even inflationary costs; it brings funding up to 2010 rates.

"In this uncertain financial climate difficult decisions are needed."

The college is consulting with staff and said redeployment and retraining will be offered where possible.

Learners studying at Saltash will be offered progression opportunities at either Cornwall College St Austell or Duchy Stoke Climsland or another provider, "to ensure that they continue a successful route into the career of their choice", the college said.