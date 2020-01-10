Cornwall

Wadebridge pair trapped in car as garage collapses

  • 10 January 2020
Collapsed garage in Wadebridge Image copyright Wadebridge CFRS
Image caption The pair had to be rescued from their vehicle in Wadebridge

Firefighters rescued two people from a car after their garage collapsed on top of the vehicle.

The crew from Wadebridge, Cornwall were called to the scene on Friday afternoon.

The roof and walls of the garage had collapsed on to the car when it hit the building, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews rescued the pair - who were unharmed - by pulling them out through the boot of the vehicle to safety.

Image copyright Wadebridge CFRS
Image caption Firefighters released the pair unharmed via the boot of the car

