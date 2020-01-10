Wadebridge pair trapped in car as garage collapses
Firefighters rescued two people from a car after their garage collapsed on top of the vehicle.
The crew from Wadebridge, Cornwall were called to the scene on Friday afternoon.
The roof and walls of the garage had collapsed on to the car when it hit the building, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews rescued the pair - who were unharmed - by pulling them out through the boot of the vehicle to safety.