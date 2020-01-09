Image copyright Nick Flower Image caption Fish covered the A390 near Truro

A lorry has shed its load of fish on a main road.

Police were called to reports the lorry had shed its load across the A390 on the outskirts of Truro, Cornwall.

It is not known what sort of fish were scattered on the road but one motorist said he "could smell the fish from over a mile away".

There were delays to traffic but the fish were moved to allow cars to pass while the clean-up operation was carried out.

Nick Flower had spent the day in Truro shopping for his girlfriend's birthday present and was stuck in traffic for 45 minutes on the way out of the city.

He said: "We could smell the fish from over a mile away.

"There were trails of fish for 150 yards down the road and what looked like a slush on the road from the contents of the lorry."