Image caption Chris Witt says he needs a blue badge to park in spaces where he can open his car door fully

A council has changed its policy after an amputee was denied a blue badge for disabled parking.

Chris Witt, who lost part of his leg due to diabetes, was refused a badge by Cornwall Council in 2018.

The council previously said Mr Witt did not meet the national criteria, but has updated its guidelines to allow "exceptional cases".

Two councillors asked Cornwall Council in September to show compassion when determining eligibility for badges.

Richard Pears and James Mustoe put the motion to full council in light of the retired company director being refused a badge.

Mevagissey councillor Mr Mustoe said: "I am pleased that Cornwall Council has stopped trying to pass the buck back to central government and has now decided to use its powers to make these changes, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on residents who are trying to not allow their disabilities to determine what they can and cannot do."

Image caption Mr Witt's left leg was removed below the knee

In 2018, Mr Witt said he needed the badge to park in spaces where he could open the car door fully and swing his prosthetic leg out.

He was given a three-year permit in 2015 after he had some toes amputated, which affected his mobility and balance.

Since, he has had his leg removed below the knee but the prosthetic has slightly enhanced his mobility.

Richard Pears, councillor for Mount Charles said: "This is a victory for common sense and I am pleased to see Cornwall Council has done the right thing and amended their guidance to allow compassion and discretion to be shown when certain cases don't tick all their boxes."

According to government guidelines, the blue badge scheme helps people with severe mobility problems caused by visible and non-visible disabilities to access goods and services, by allowing them to park close to their destination.