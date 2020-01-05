Cornwall

Car falls 20ft in St Ives after crashing through wall

  • 5 January 2020
Crashed car upside down on top of parked car Image copyright Sophie Mitchell
Image caption The vehicle landed on top of a car parked below the wall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed through a wall and fell 20ft (6.1m), landing on the roof of another car below.

Emergency services were called to Tregenna Terrace, in St Ives, Cornwall, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

The arrested man, who is in his mid 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Police confirmed there were no other casualties.

Image copyright Sophie Mitchell
Image caption A second car was damaged on Tregenna Terrace before the driver fell into the car park below
Image copyright Sophie Mitchell
Image caption The wall on Tregenna Terrace collapsed when the vehicle hit it

