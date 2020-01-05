Image copyright Sophie Mitchell Image caption The vehicle landed on top of a car parked below the wall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed through a wall and fell 20ft (6.1m), landing on the roof of another car below.

Emergency services were called to Tregenna Terrace, in St Ives, Cornwall, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

The arrested man, who is in his mid 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Police confirmed there were no other casualties.

Image copyright Sophie Mitchell Image caption A second car was damaged on Tregenna Terrace before the driver fell into the car park below