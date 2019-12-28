Teenage cyclist seriously hurt in crash near Stithians
- 28 December 2019
A teenage cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Cornwall.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 14:00 GMT following reports of a serious collision near Stithians.
The crash happened on Tubbon Hill, between Redruth and Falmouth. Witnesses have been asked to contact officers.
Crews from the emergency services have closed the road while investigation work continues.