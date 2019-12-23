Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were found with serious knife wounds in Windsor Court in Falmouth

A woman who seriously injured two people in a knife attack has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jessica Stunell, 47, of Woodlane, Falmouth, stabbed the man and woman in the town in November.

At Truro Crown Court, she admitted causing GBH with intent of her female victim. She admitted attempted murder of the man at an earlier hearing.

She was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again in February.

Stunell also admitted a charge of having an offensive weapon - a kitchen knife - in her possession.

Police were called at about 23:45 GMT on 23 November and found the man and woman with "serious knife wounds" at the address in Windsor Court.

The pair, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Stunell will appear in court again after pre-sentencing reports are completed.