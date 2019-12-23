St Ives beach sexual assaults: Man charged
A man has been charged over two sex attacks on a beach, one in which a woman was strangled.
The woman was strangled on Porthminster beach, in St Ives, Cornwall, on 19 September.
On 23 August another woman was also attacked at the same place on the beach.
Clinton Ferreira, 37, from St Ives, was charged by police on Saturday and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Ferreira was charged with:
- Attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.
- Attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to rape.
- Sexual assault of a female aged 13 and over.
- Attempting to rape a woman aged 16 or over.
- False imprisonment.
- Making indecent images of children.