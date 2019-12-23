Labradoodle stolen at knifepoint on Cornwall morning walk
- 23 December 2019
A labradoodle puppy was stolen at knifepoint while on a morning walk with its owner.
The six-month-old dog, called Waffle, was taken in St Austell, Cornwall, at about 07:00 GMT.
A man approached the female owner of the dog and threatened her with what she believed was a knife, police said.
The suspect is described as about 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall, wearing a black hooded top and scarf and spoke with a foreign accent.