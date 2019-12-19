Delivery driver parked on pavement 'swears at mum'

Image copyright Sara Burns Image caption Sara Burns said she would like to meet the driver to explain how this impacted her and her family

A mother says a delivery driver parked on a pavement and swore at her as she pushed her disabled son in a buggy.

Sara Burns said she was forced to walk into a main road because a Yodel delivery van was blocking the path, in Redruth, Cornwall, on Tuesday.

Mrs Burns claims she received abuse from the driver as she walked around the van and on to the main road.

A Yodel spokesperson said the firm had been in contact with Mrs Burns "to offer our sincere apologies".

The incident involving an agency driver "clearly did not meet the high standards we expect from our colleagues" they added.

They said the driver would receive extra training.

Image copyright Sara Burns Image caption The incident happened in Falmouth Road, Redruth

"As we went round, the driver was talking on his phone and I said through the window he's blocking the path and he didn't care," Mrs Burns said.

She said she pointed out she had a buggy with her and he shouted and swore at her to walk around the van.

She said she "couldn't believe it" and the driver showed "no compassion or anything" as her and her husband, Andrew, took the buggy into the road.

"I was in shock more than anything, but also upset that I'd just had to take my son on to a main road like that."

Image copyright Sara Burns Image caption Elis, four, was coming home from his first Christmas play

She tweeted Yodel to raise awareness "for how parking like this would affect people with disabilities".

"It spoilt a wonderful time of visiting my son's Christmas play to get abuse just for wanting to take my son home safely."

In September, MPs called for parking on pavements to be banned across England.