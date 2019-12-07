Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after crashing into a tree on Harbour Road in Par

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a tree and some power lines in Cornwall.

The crash happened at about 03:00 GMT in Harbour Road, Par. The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.