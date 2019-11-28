Image copyright Police Image caption Michael Williams was given 12 years in prison

A man has been jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting two teenage girls he met at a local football club.

One victim said the experience left her feeling "worthless, ashamed, damaged and scared".

Michael Williams, 38, from Penryn, Cornwall admitted seven counts of indecent assault and three of having indecent images of children dating back nearly 20 years.

He was given a 12-year sentence at Truro Crown Court.

Williams was jailed to eight and a half years for similar offences in 2010 and the latest charges, pre-dating the original ones, were brought when the victims came forward in 2016.

The court heard Williams, a former postman, was aged 18 or 19 when he met the two girls at the football club.

He would collect them in his car and drive them individually to remote places where he would ply them with cigarettes and alcohol.

'Predatory paedophile'

Over time he cultivated relationships with them to the point where he had sex with one of the girls against her will on at least three occasions, and sexually assaulted the other.

He would fill a coke bottle with vodka and hold it to her mouth to drink so she would become too drunk to resist, the court heard.

Indecent images were found on his computer after a routine check by a police officer while he was out on licence in 2018.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr described Williams as "a predatory paedophile who has an entrenched sexual interest in children that will last the rest of his life".

He added: "What you did will stay with them for the rest of their lives."

Williams was given 12 years in prison with six additional years on licence.