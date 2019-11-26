Image copyright Hillside Farm Image caption Dina has given birth to 13 piglets

A pig surprised her owners by giving birth to a litter of 13 despite being the only pig left on the island where it lives.

Dina gave birth to the piglets three months after the other pigs living on Bryher in the Isles of Scilly had been moved to a different island.

Graham Eggins said: "I think Dina wanted to know what the fuss about TJ the boar was before we sent him away."

He said she jumped over two fences and crossed four fields to find her mate.

Mr Eggins of Hillside Farm made the "business decision" earlier this year to stop farming saddleback pigs because it was not commercially viable.

Image copyright Hillside Farm Image caption Graham has kept Dina on the island to help keep the land clear

He kept hold of Dina "as she was our first pig and we always had a bond".

Just days before the other pigs were due to be moved, he was surprised to find Dina in a pen with TJ - the only boar they kept.

"She somehow jumped over a 3.5ft fence, past four fields, and then over another fence. She had had three litters before but never with TJ," Mr Eggins said.

"It wasn't until she started putting on weight that we had our suspicions.

"Roll on three months, three weeks and three days and we end up with this lot - our largest ever litter of piglets.

"It's not what we had planned. It's a bit like her last holiday romance on her own love island"

Two of the piglets are being moved to a home on another island, St Agnes, with the remainder sold to farmers on the mainland.