Falmouth double stabbing: Woman in court on attempted murder charges
A woman has appeared in court after two people were stabbed at a property in Cornwall.
The victims, a man and a woman, were found with serious knife wounds in Windsor Court, Falmouth, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.
The pair, both in their 40s, are in hospital in a stable condition.
Jessica Stunell, 46, of Woodlane, Falmouth, appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court earlier charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Ms Stunell has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. She was remanded in custody to next appear at Truro Crown Court in December.