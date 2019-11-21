Image copyright Beverley Tree Image caption A chunk of cliff has slipped at Maer near Bude

A combination of heavy rain and frosts have contributed to a series of dramatic cliff falls in Cornwall in the last week.

Movement has occurred at sites on the north and south coast causing concern over the stability of the cliffs.

At Mawgan Porth near Newquay, a section of the South West Coast Path has been diverted after cracks were found.

In Charlestown near St Austell, a Cornwall Council engineer is inspecting after another cliff collapse.

People are being advised to keep away from edges and follow diversions.

Image copyright Cornwall Council Image caption The coast path has been diverted at Mawgan Porth

Richard Walton, National Trail Officer for the South West Coast Path, said: "Incidents can occur all year round but are most likely during autumn and winter when the cliffs are exposed to winds, rain and frost.

"Walkers are advised to always take care, to keep away from cliff edges and to follow signage and information on the ground."

Image copyright Sean Clancy Image caption In Charlestown part of the cliff has collapsed

Cornwall Council said an engineer has inspected the land at Mawgan Porth and "decided the path should remain closed to the public on safety grounds".

People using the beach below are advised not to walk underneath the affected section.

The council is now working with landowners to "try to create a new section of path inland of the unsafe section".

The collapse at Bude happened on land owned by the National Trust who said it was about 15m from the coast path.

A spokesperson said "the hazard is an obvious one" and staff "will continue to monitor the slip over to coming months".