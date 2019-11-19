Image copyright Conor Moseley/Facebook Image caption Conor Moseley died at Newlyn Harbour on Friday afternoon

A man who died in what is thought to have been an industrial accident at a harbour was an apprentice engineer at a local fishing company.

Conor Moseley, 20, from Penzance in Cornwall died at Newlyn Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Those who knew him said he was "cheerful" and would be "much missed".

'Infectious smile'

Mr Moseley's former principal at Mounts Bay Academy, Les Hall, described him as a "much-loved member of the school".

"He was one of the most positive pupils you could meet with an infectious smile," he said.

"His ambition to become a fisherman was always in his mind and his work ethic was fabulous all through school as he prepared for this.

"It is a tragic loss."

Motorcycle group Follow The Sun said Mr Moseley had ridden with them on several of their charity rides.

"He was a cheerful and vibrant young man who will be sorely missed by those who knew him," a spokesperson for the group said.

A memorial ride has been organised from Penzance to Newlyn next month to raise money for his family.

Friend Connor Moyle wrote on Facebook: "You truly was the most caring and loving person anyone could ask for and I'm totally heartbroken to see you go.

"I'm forever grateful to have had you in my life since the age of 3! Love you forever mate! Rest Easy."