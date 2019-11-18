Crew winched to safety after 70-ft yacht sinks

Image copyright MCA Image caption The two crew men were found in an inflatable life raft

Two men had to be winched to safety after a 70-ft yacht sank 20 miles north of the Isles of Scilly.

The coastguard received a distress call from the vessel at 05:18 GMT on Monday morning.

It was taking on water and unable to pump it out due to an "electrical issue" while travelling back to Ireland from Ramsgate after a refit.

Coastguard Tago Mcleod said local ships were asked to help, and the rescue helicopter was scrambled from Newquay.

The uninjured crew were found on a life raft, shortly before the vessel sank.

The helicopter and crew arrived back on land by 06:15.