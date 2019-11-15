Newlyn Harbour 'industrial accident': Man dies on fishing boat
- 15 November 2019
A man has died in what is thought to be an industrial accident onboard a fishing boat.
Police were called to Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, at about 16:15 GMT.
The man, whose next of kin has been informed, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
South Western Ambulance Service said a land ambulance, air ambulance and a senior paramedic attended the scene near The Strand.