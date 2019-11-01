Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

A teenager has admitted supplying the drugs that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Shakira Pellow took pills with her friends at a park in Camborne, Cornwall on July 6 last year and died in hospital the next day.

Joshua Fletcher-Ward pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, MDMA, to Shakira Pellow and a Class A drug to another male.

The 18-year-old, of Telegraph Hill, in St Day, appeared at Truro Crown Court on Friday.

After suffering from multiple cardiac arrests and organ failure, Shakira Pellow passed away in hospital.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Shakira Pellow's family issued this picture of her hours before she died in hospital as a warning against drugs misuse

Fletcher Ward's co-accused, Oakley Willoughby previously pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug regarding the incident.

The fellow 18-year-old will stand trial on 10 February.

Fletcher-Ward will be sentenced at the conclusion of Mr Willoughby's trial on 13 February and has been bailed until then.

After the incident, three other 15-year-olds were also taken to hospital and later recovered.