Shakira Pellow: Teen dealer admits supplying drugs
A teenager has admitted supplying the drugs that killed a 15-year-old girl.
Shakira Pellow took pills with her friends at a park in Camborne, Cornwall on July 6 last year and died in hospital the next day.
Joshua Fletcher-Ward pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, MDMA, to Shakira Pellow and a Class A drug to another male.
The 18-year-old, of Telegraph Hill, in St Day, appeared at Truro Crown Court on Friday.
After suffering from multiple cardiac arrests and organ failure, Shakira Pellow passed away in hospital.
Fletcher Ward's co-accused, Oakley Willoughby previously pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug regarding the incident.
The fellow 18-year-old will stand trial on 10 February.
Fletcher-Ward will be sentenced at the conclusion of Mr Willoughby's trial on 13 February and has been bailed until then.
After the incident, three other 15-year-olds were also taken to hospital and later recovered.