A man was crushed to death when the forklift truck he was driving toppled and trapped him, an inquest has heard.

Andy Shattock, 55, was reversing the four tonne (4,200kg) vehicle downhill in Torpoint, Cornwall, when it hit a curb, causing it to roll.

He was unable to jump clear and was pinned underneath a protective cage, the jury in Truro was told.

Mr Shattock, from Plymouth, suffered severe crush injuries and died at Trevol Business Park on 31 July 2018.

He was the founder and managing director of AMS Fabrications, a company based in Torpoint that makes steel structures including fire escapes.

The forklift truck was owned by the company.

Up to eight people rushed to help Mr Shattock and two trolley jacks were needed to lift and move the vehicle.

Medical staff from a nearby surgery, two air ambulances and a land ambulance all attended.

Mr Shattock was a qualified forklift driver and the vehicle had a valid test certificate.

A quote had been obtained for the brakes to be replaced two months earlier, but the work had not been done, the jury heard.

The inquest continues.