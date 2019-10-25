Cornwall

Hallworthy A395 crash: Second driver dies

  • 25 October 2019
Man Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption Dr Peter Bavister died three weeks after the crash near Launceston

A second man has died three weeks after a crash in Cornwall.

Dr Peter Bavister, 73, from Bude, who was driving a Lexus, suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident on the A395 at Hallworthy, near Launceston, on 27 September.

Dr Bavister died at Derriford Hospital on 18 October. His front-seat passenger sustained minor injuries.

A 45-year-old man, who was driving a blue Mini, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

In a statement, Dr Bavister's partner and family said they would "like to extend their thanks to all the emergency services and medical staff at Derriford Hospital for their outstanding care".

