Image copyright Dan Sedgwick Image caption Jonny Rubin was caught riding waves with his bass guitar in Cornwall on Wednesday

A surfer who played his guitar whilst riding waves said he "got a few looks" from other people in the sea.

Jonny Rubin, a bass guitarist often seen busking in Newquay, Cornwall, and known as Dr Funk, completed the feat on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: "I didn't think it would be possible but just wanted to see if it could be done."

The guitar had been sealed using Vaseline and silicone. "I don't know if it will ever work again," he added.

Image copyright Dan Sedgwick Image caption Mr Rubin is a keen surfer as well as a musician

Mr Rubin, originally from Sunderland, said: "I had to paddle with it on my back, but had been thinking all week about how I would swing it around and keep my balance while on the wave.

"But the conditions were perfect and it all fitted into place."

Image copyright Jonny Rubin Image caption Mr Rubin is known as Dr Funk and is regularly seen busking

"I got a few looks from other people in the sea but I can't believe how good it turned out," Mr Rubin said.

He now plans to go stand-up paddleboarding using the guitar as a paddle.