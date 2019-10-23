Crashed model aeroplane rescued by the navy

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption Lieutenant Donell Fairweather clutched the crashed aeroplane after retrieving it from the mine chimney

A novice pilot who got his model aeroplane stuck on top of a mine chimney has thanked the Royal Navy helicopter crew who rescued it for him.

Roger Bath said he was dumbfounded when his plane got stuck on the engine house chimney near Nancegollan, Cornwall.

A naval helicopter crew responded to his plea for help and turned the retrieval into part of a training exercise.

Lt Cdr Steve Thomas said the task was "far from simple".

Mr Bath, from Camborne, a member of the model aeroplane club RC Cornwall Flyers, said he could not believe it when his plane landed in the chimney - the only tall building nearby.

Image copyright RC Cornwall Flyers Image caption Roger Bath's radio controlled aeroplane crashed on top of a Victorian engine house chimney while he was practicing spot landings on Sunday

"We were having a competition of spot-landing," he said.

"I had the perfect spot-landing alright, you could say.

"I am a novice pilot anyway and last Sunday was windy. How the heck it got in the top of the chimney I don't know."

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption Navy aircrews at RNAS Culdrose regularly practice search and rescue training

Club members asked the Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose at nearby Helston if there was any chance they could help.

Luckily, members of 824 Naval Air Squadron, which trains Merlin helicopter crews, already had a training exercise planned for Wednesday.

Lt Donell Fairweather was lowered on a winch line to the top of the chimney where he grabbed the aircraft and was then lowered to the ground nearby, while the helicopter landed in a field next to the chimney.

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption Roger Bath thanks Lt Donell Fairweather who went down on the winch line to retrieve the model aeroplane

Lt Cdr Steve Thomas said: "This was a genuinely valuable training opportunity for a student pilot ... we spent a great deal of time and effort planning and considering all possible options, plans and dangers. Everyone gets more out of doing something like this than they do just training at the airfield."

Mr Bath and his fellow club members were delighted with the recovery and thanked the crew for their help.