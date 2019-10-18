Image caption Two separate attacks against women have taken place on Porthminster beach within weeks of each other

Two attacks against women on a Cornish beach could be linked, police have said.

The first early morning assault took place at Porthminster, near St Ives, early on 23 August.

Weeks later, on 19 September, a camper in her thirties was assaulted inside her tent, Devon and Cornwall police said.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on police bail until 7 November.

Supt Adrian Leisk said both women were alone when they were subjected to "a serious assault".

Such attacks were "extremely rare in St Ives," he said, but urged people to remain vigilant and not to walk alone in isolated areas.

The force has asked anyone with information to contact them.