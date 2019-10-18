Image copyright Caroline Kelley-Foreman Image caption The planning application to make room for parking was initially submitted in January 2018

A wall standing for "hundreds of years" has been partially knocked down despite planners refusing the proposal.

Demolition of the granite wall had been proposed to create additional parking at a private house, in St Ives.

Neighbour Caroline Kelley-Foreman said seeing it knocked down on was "like someone's pulled a massive tooth out".

Architects Laurence Associates submitted the planning bid and said they were contacting the owners for comment.

Ms Kelley-Foreman added that seeing the hole in the "beautiful old wall" - approximately 3m (10ft) high - was "upsetting".

"People come to see the historical architecture in St Ives" and not the "parking spaces", she explained.

Council investigating

The hole has since been boarded up, Ms Kelley-Foreman said.

A planning application was submitted to Cornwall Council for the demolition of a section of wall on Barnoon Terrace, in January 2018.

This was rejected the following month and on 21 January this year an appeal against the decision was also dismissed.

The council said it would investigate the work being done and consider the expediency of any planning enforcement action against the owners.