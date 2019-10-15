Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Matavesi has appealed for help to locate his kit and memorabilia from the tournament in Japan

A rugby player who represented Fiji in the World Cup is appealing for help after his kit was stolen when he returned to the UK.

Sam Matavesi had three kit bags, which contained signed shirts, a medal and his kit, stolen from his car when he returned to London from Japan.

The Cornish Pirates player from Camborne said the car was parked in NCP Finsbury Park.

In a post on Facebook he asked people to keep an eye out for his kit.

Matavesi said the bags contained three Fiji World Cup jerseys, plus other signed Fiji shirts, his World Cup cap and presentation medal as well as other kit, boots and personal items.

Image copyright Dave Gallagher/Royal Navy Image caption Matavesi is in the Royal Navy based at RNAS Culrose in Cornwall

A Cornish Pirates spokesman said the hooker should be proud of his achievements in Japan and described the theft as "so frustrating".

"These things mean so much, especially the memorabilia and the signed shirts," he said.

"We ask everybody [to see] if they can spot anything or if they can provide any help to get the items back for Sam. We hope and wish that happens."

Other rugby players also lent their support online, including former England players Brian Moore and Tom May.

Given you can leave just about anything out in Japan & it's safe, not sure what this says about our country. Back 5 mins and some rodent nicks everything. Someone will know where this is. Do the right thing. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/PU9jCxYKl4 — Tom May (@TomMay1) October 14, 2019

Fiji qualified for the Rugby World Cup by winning the Pacific Tri-Nations and were in Pool D with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Uruguay.

They finished third in the group, beating Georgia 45-10 but losing to the other three countries.