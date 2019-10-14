Wadebridge crash: Man dies when car overturns on A39
- 14 October 2019
A man died when his car overturned on the A39 near Wadebridge in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the crash at 09:05 BST after a car was found between Winnards Perch and Wadebridge.
The driver, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said the road was closed but had since reopened and officers were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.