Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene on the A39 near Wadebridge shortly after 09:00 BST

A man died when his car overturned on the A39 near Wadebridge in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the crash at 09:05 BST after a car was found between Winnards Perch and Wadebridge.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said the road was closed but had since reopened and officers were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.