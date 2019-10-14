Image copyright Google Image caption The cow was struck by multiple vehicles

A cow was struck by multiple vehicles on a dual-carriageway in Cornwall.

Police were called to the A30 at Fivelanes on Bodmin Moor at 05:10 BST where a number of vehicles had stopped after hitting the cow.

One lane had to be closed while a team from the Highways Agency removed the animal's carcass.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the scene was described by as being a "large mess", but the road was reopened by 07:50.