About 100 tonnes of debris fell on to the road leading to the Great Western Beach in Newquay in 2015

Repair works to a cliff face after a landslip above a popular beach are being dismantled and replaced because the materials used were inadequate.

The steel used at Great Western beach in Newquay was "sub-standard", contractors have said.

A hundred tonnes of earth blocked the only access road to the beach in 2015, and took more than a year to be fixed.

The steel mesh and 23 metal pins will be replaced over three weeks starting next month.

Newquay town councillor Andrew Pringle said: "It's good they have spotted the problem but disappointing they used the wrong type of steel.

"You hope Cornwall Council learns a lesson and the next lot of cliff stabilisation they make efforts to ensure they get all the best materials and equipment."

He added that "there is massive concern locally about the stability of the cliffs" with regular landslips in the area, the most recent one being last week.

Cormac, an arms length part of Cornwall Council, said it used a reputable company, adding: "The manufacturer of the steel geo-mesh used to stabilise the cliff have identified that a sub-standard steel was used in its production.

"It will therefore not perform to the required safety standard and must be replaced."

The council said there was no risk to the public and it would not be paying for the work.

The Great Western Hotel at the top of the affected road says it will remain open during the works and pedestrian access to the beach will be maintained.

Work is scheduled to begin on 4 November. In 2018, a cliff fall at a nearby beach damaged several beach huts.