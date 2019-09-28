Hallworthy crash: Driver dead and a second injured
- 28 September 2019
A driver has died and a second has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the A395 at Hallworthy, near Launceston at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
A 45-year-old man, who was driving a blue Mini, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.
The male driver of a Lexus was airlifted to Derriford Hospital and his front seat passenger sustained minor injuries.