Motorcyclist in 20s dies after crash in east Cornwall

  • 7 September 2019
A374 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A374 between Antony and Sheviock

A motorcyclist has died two days after being involved in a crash in east Cornwall.

Officers were called to the incident between two motorcycles on the A374 between Sheviock and Antony at about 15:05 BST on 5 September.

The man in his 20s died in hospital. The other rider, a man also in his 20s, has "serious life-changing injuries", police said.

The road was closed for several hours. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

