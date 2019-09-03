Image caption Det Insp Peter Found said the case was "very serious and complex" and sent a clear message to criminals

Two people who ran a county lines drugs operation between London and Cornwall have been jailed.

John Griffin, 56, from Bodmin, Cornwall, and Shanice Morrison, 28, from Tottenham, London, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs by a jury at Truro Crown Court.

More than 200 police officers were involved in the investigation.

Five other people previously admitted the charges. They are due to be sentenced on 11 October.

Det Insp Peter Found, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the case was "very serious and complex" and sent a clear message to criminals.

Griffin was cleared of two counts of arranging the travel of another with a view to exploitation.

He has been given bail and the judge has ordered pre-sentencing reports.

The verdicts: