Image copyright Cornwall Hugs Grenfell Image caption The new Grenfell Street sign before it was unveiled on Thursday

A new Grenfell Street sign has been unveiled, believed to be the first in the country with the green Grenfell heart emblem, in tribute to those who died in the Grenfell Tower Disaster.

Grenfell Street, in Mousehole, Cornwall, had the new sign installed by Cornwall Hugs Grenfell.

Since the charity was launched, more than 350 survivors, the bereaved, close neighbours or fire fighters have come on holiday to Cornwall.

The sign was unveiled on Thursday.

Image copyright Cornwall Hugs Grenfell Image caption The first UK Grenfell Street sign in Mousehole being erected

The charity was started in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower Disaster in 2017, when 72 people died when a fire destroyed a block of flats in London.

A Cornwall Council spokeswoman said the 250-year-old street had "always been called Grenfell Street", but until this point had no sign.

"The sign was unveiled as a celebration of the solidarity and special relationship between our communities."