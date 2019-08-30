Image copyright Lana Holts Image caption The injured boy was airlifted to hospital

A 16-year old girl coasteering in Cornwall cushioned a 14-year-old boy who fell 20ft (6m) from rocks on her.

Lana Holts was sitting on a ledge at Port Gaverne near Polzeath when the boy fell on top of her.

Her head hit the rocks but she was protected by a helmet. The boy was airlifted to hospital with suspected fractures.

"She could have saved his life," said Polzeath-based coasteering firm ERA Adventures.

Both Lana and the boy were given first aid until a coastguard helicopter flew the boy to hospital after the fall at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright Lana Holts Image caption Lana Holts was wearing a helmet that she says protected her from serious injuries

Lana, from Launceston in Cornwall, had been coasteering with her family when she was hit.

"He sort of landed on my back," she said.

"I fell forward and hit my head on rocks, but I was wearing a helmet which I think saved me.

"I could have been really hurt."

ERA instructor and lifeguard Stuart Parry said the boy climbed above the group of coasteers without warning them he was there.

"The next thing is I heard was this almighty crash," said Mr Parry.

"The boy had slipped and fallen on top of her and she broke his fall.

"He is one very lucky boy."

There was no immediate information available on the boy's condition.