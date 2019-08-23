Image caption Peter Flukes received an MBE in 2010 for services to the community of Plymouth.

A community leader defrauded pensioners out of £180,000 which he was not entitled to.

Peter Flukes, 70, received the money from the pension fund while being employed by the Wolseley Trust.

The former chief executive of the trust "gained substantially", Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Flukes, of Liskeard, Cornwall, admitted a charge of making false representations and was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

He was "extremely lucky" not to be going to prison, the judge said.

Recorder Paul Garlick said Flukes had experienced a "tragic life" since the offences were committed, with the death of his wife and various family members having cancer.

The court heard Flukes - received an MBE in 2010 for services to the community of Plymouth - had been looking after his grandchildren as his son is suffering with cancer.

'Let yourself down'

Flukes worked at the community economic development trust till 2015.

The crime, which was committed between April 2009 and March 2015, amounted to a greater loss of £235,000 to the pension fund.

Recorder Garlick said Flukes was spoken of in the "highest terms" by members of the community.

He said Flukes was a man with two sides who gave a public service to the community but was also greedy, with an ambition to increase his income.

Flukes was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.