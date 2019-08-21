Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Gregory Whitehead was jailed for 32 months at Truro Crown Court

A former postmaster who was jailed for selling £2m of fake goods online has been ordered to pay back £750,000 or face a further five years in prison.

Gregory Whitehead, 50, admitted selling counterfeit car badges and toys from a warehouse in St Austell, Cornwall.

He was jailed for 32 months and has now been ordered to pay back the money after a proceeds of crime hearing at Truro Crown Court.

William Lemoyne must repay £1,300 for his part in the scam.

Lemoyne, 37, was given a suspended sentence after both men admitted conspiring to sell counterfeit goods in August last year.

Image caption A previous court hearing heard the fake goods had been imported from China

Cornwall Council Trading Standards officers found more than 90,000 items in a commercial building, described in court as an "Aladdin's cave".

They were mainly car badges for brands including Alfa Romeo, Porsche, BMW, Honda, Volkswagen and Audi.

Gary Webster, senior trading standards officer, said the proceeds of crime hearing result "sends a clear message to those who seek to profit by selling counterfeit goods".