Family thank staff who saved premature twin boys

Image caption Ruben and Jenson Powell were born more than four months early

The family of premature twins born at less than 23 weeks have returned to thank search and rescue crews, midwives and doctors who saved their lives.

Ruben and Jenson Powell became the youngest surviving pre-term twin boys born in Britain when they were born in August last year.

Their parents Jennie and Rich, from Brighton, were on holiday in Cornwall when Mrs Powell went into labour.

They were flown to Oxford where the twins were born the next day.

"It really is a story of hope and miracles," said Mrs Powell. "They defied every set of odds that they were given."

Image copyright Powell family Image caption The twins weighed 535g and 590g when they were born

While on their annual holiday in Cornwall, Mrs Powell went to hospital on 16 August last year after experiencing pains.

The couple headed to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro where doctors decided she needed to be transferred to a specialist neo-natal unit.

The nearest available beds were in Oxford and Mrs Powell was flown by a Coastguard helicopter to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The twins were delivered by emergency C-section the following day at 16:20 and 16:21 BST, and were born at just 22 weeks and six days.

Weighing just 535g (18.8oz) and 590g (20.8oz), Jenson was given a 0% chance and Ruben a 20-30% chance of surviving the first 48 hours.

Image caption The family were reunited with midwifes, nurses and coastguard helicopter crew members who had helped them

Mrs Powell described the next few days as "miraculous".

"Every decision made by the people who were looking after us ensured that our boys survived and are here today."

She said they were flown to the John Radcliffe Hospital as the hospital in Cornwall did not have the standard of neonatal care unit needed and there were no spaces at nearby hospitals.

It was a "lifesaving decision" that allowed staff at the Oxford hospital to "continue monitoring us when we needed it most", Mrs Powell added.

Image copyright Powell family Image caption Ruben had a lifesaving operation when his intestines failed, while Jenson had weak lungs

Eight days after delivery, Ruben had a lifesaving operation when his intestines failed but battled through despite the low survival rate.

Jenson also fought off weakness in his lungs and pulled through.

"The standard of care we received was outstanding," Mrs Powell said.

"A year ago, it felt like Cornwall and Oxford were the last places we needed to be. But they were the exact places we needed to be."

The brothers are also believed to be the youngest in the country to receive a vital eye injection to cure retinopathy of prematurity - the same condition that caused musician Stevie Wonder's sight loss.

The couple were in Cornwall as they had been advised to get away from work and the "demons" associated with their previous pregnancy.

Two years earlier, their son Linnie died after being born at 23 weeks from complications relating to a rare infection.

Image caption Rich Powell said the boys were "thriving" at one year old

"The boys had it all - infections, more than 20 blood transfusions, sepsis, pneumonia, eye injections and laser surgery, hernia reversal, you name it," Mr Powell said.

"The team at John Radcliffe were on top of everything.

"Today, the boys are thriving. They will continue to have chronic lung disease until they are about three, which can make them more vulnerable to colds and infections, requiring oxygen support, but otherwise they are doing really well."