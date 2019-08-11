Image caption Campaigners said they wanted to draw attention to climate change and the threat of rising sea levels

Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion brought a sea of red-robed protesters to a Cornwall beach.

About 100 people took part in the demonstration at Porthmeor Beach in St Ives.

Campaigners said they wanted to draw attention to climate change, the extinction of marine life and the threat of rising sea levels.

The government wants greenhouse gas emissions cut to near zero by 2050, but the protesters want a target of 2025.

Cornwall Council declared a climate emergency in January with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Manda Brookman, from Extinction Rebellion, said it was a "peaceful and engaging" protest on "this fantastic beach in St Ives" to push the government for a 2025 zero carbon target.

"Everyone here is dependent on the tourism industry, the health of the beach, the health of the seas," she said.