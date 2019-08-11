Tintagel Castle's £4m bridge opens after delay
11 August 2019
A new £4m footbridge linking a 13th Century castle to the mainland has been opened.
The new footbridge to Cornwall's Tintagel Castle had been due to open on Friday but due to high winds it was delayed until Sunday.
Tintagel Castle gained literary fame when Geoffrey of Monmouth named it as the place King Arthur was conceived.
The 229ft (70m) long bridge received £2.5m from the trust of Tetra Pak packaging tycoon Hans Rausing.
The 13th Century castle has about 250,000 visitors each year.