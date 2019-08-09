Image copyright MAGIC SEAWEED Image caption Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Newquay

The surfing competition at Boardmasters has been postponed due to forecast bad weather.

On Wednesday, the music festival was cancelled hours before gates were due to open, after warnings the site would be battered by storms.

However, the surfing event at Fistral Beach, Newquay, has been running for the past two days.

Organisers said "incoming bad weather" meant the competition had been temporarily called off.

Competitors are currently on the beach awaiting further updates.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in Cornwall on Friday and going into Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Boardmasters started as a surfing event in 1981.