Homes shake as Cornwall hit by earthquake
- 8 August 2019
An earthquake has hit west Cornwall, with residents reporting hearing a loud bang and feeling their homes shake.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the quake, measuring 2.2 on the magnitude scale, happened about three miles (5km) south-west of Falmouth.
Residents in the Helston area reported feeling the quake at about 17:00 BST. No structural damage has been reported.
There are about 15 events of this size or greater a year in the UK, the BGS said.
It said: "A small number of reports have been received from the immediate area by members of the public. One described 'Loud bang from beneath (I was sat on sofa). Windows shook'."
SEISMIC ALERT Cont’d:— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) August 8, 2019
A small number of reports have been received from the immediate area by members of the public. One described “Loud bang from beneath (I was sat on sofa). Windows shook”
End of Twitter post by @BritGeoSurvey
What the hell was that! The whole house shook! #Cornwall #Helston #cornwalllive #earthquake? #sonicboom— Steve32 (@SteveCowe1) August 8, 2019
End of Twitter post by @SteveCowe1