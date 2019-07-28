St Teath death: Man's body found on road
- 28 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has found the body of a 31-year-old man lying on a road in Cornwall.
The discovery was made beside the B3267 at St Teath, Cornwall at 01:20 and emergency services declared the man dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating and treating the death as unexplained.
Officers said formal identification has yet to take place but the man's next of kin have been informed.