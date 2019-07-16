Image caption The man died at Sandymouth beach near Bude in north Cornwall

A man has died in a cliff fall at a beach on the north coast of Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Sandymouth beach in Bude, just before 12:00 BST, after lifeguards reported a rock fall involving a man, according to the coastguard.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin had been informed.

An operation to recover the body will begin at low tide on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust, which owns the beach, said: "We are sorry to hear of the incident at Sandymouth Beach today and are supporting the emergency services in their work."

The force said the coastguard and fire service remained at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.