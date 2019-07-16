Cornwall fishing boat fire: Two men rescued
Two fishermen have been rescued after their boat caught fire off the coast of Cornwall.
The coastguard was alerted to the blaze at 15:25 BST and sent two lifeboats and the agency's search and rescue helicopter to the scene, near Land's End.
The two men on board had abandoned ship and were in a life raft.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said they were were uninjured and not suffering from smoke inhalation.
They were taken to Newlyn in a lifeboat.
A spokeswoman for the MCA said the fishing vessel was reported to be ablaze and a mayday broadcast had been made to warn other vessels to avoid the area and give a clearance of 0.5 nautical miles.
She said the coastguard was continuing to monitor the condition and position of the vessel.